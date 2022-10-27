BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is celebrating it’s 100-year-anniversary with it’s first nighttime event. It’s called the ‘Glow Wild Lantern Festival’ and you can see the zoo in a way you’ve never seen it before.

The festival will showcase more than 35 large-scale illuminated displays, all inspired by our wild world.

“Right at twilight all of these characters are lit up,” explains Gregg Dancho, director of the zoo. “It’s just amazing. There’s hundreds of thousands of LED lights inside of these structures, so they just come alive at night.”

The luminous event will be held every Thursday – Sunday, 5:30p-9:30p until November 27th.

For ticket information: beardsleyzoo.org/glow-wild