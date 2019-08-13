CT’s Beardsley Zoo shares educational programs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us today are Associate Director of Education, Jackie Westlein along with Educators’ Nicole Bobbins and Deszani Flemmings from CT’s Beardsley Zoo to share educational programs.

CT’s Beardsley Zoo educates people about animals. How the Zoo works both on and off grounds to help people understand about endangered animals and planet and how they can help make a difference.

Special guests:

Newton is a blue and gold macaw.

Chunk is a tiger salamander.

They have a wide range of program offerings, from toddler programs all the way through senior programs, and everybody in between.

CT’s Beardsley Zoo is the perfect resource for schools because they can support the NGS of science students because they are a science-based institution!