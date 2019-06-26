CT’s Beardsley Zoo: What’s New at the Zoo

1  of  2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — So many new things to see and do this summer at the state’s only Zoo, CT’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. 

We are joined by the Director of Education, Jim Knox to share what you can expect with their new exhibits, new animals, and new babies!

Spider Monkeys are new animals for the Zoo in a beautiful brand-new exhibit. At CT’s Beardsley Zoo they have the rarest of the rare, Baby Amur Leopard Cubs. They also, have a new habitat for their Red Pandas.

Upcoming Events:

  • New Spider Monkey exhibit opens June 29th
  • Kids Week July 15-22
  • New Amur Leopard Cubs out for viewing

