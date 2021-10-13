Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA Provide Children with Action Packed Day at Lime Rock Park

CT Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKEVILLE, conn. (WTNH) — New experiences help children grow into well rounded adults. The Boy Scouts of America provide all sorts of opportunities for boys and girls to step out of their comfort zone. 

“Try it out and talk to your friends. There’s a lot of just fun things to do so all you have to do is see one or two of them and you want to come back for more,” says cub master & father rob Farley. 

All the activities that are offered are just some of the benefits of being a boy scout.  

“What it’s taught me is self-reliance and being willing to try new things is really what i want to give to my kids,” says Farley 

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to Lime Rock Park to spend the day with members of the Connecticut Yankee council, for a day full of fun and fast cars. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.