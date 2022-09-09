New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CVS Health is giving back in a big way. Its newly launched “Hometown Fund” benefits local health nonprofits “doing good” in our local New England communities.

To learn more about this important philanthropic program, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met in our studio with Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at CVS Health Cheryl Burke.

In 2022, the CVS Health Foundation made a $2 million investment, funding programs at select nonprofits in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, enabling them to achieve their goals in specific areas of interest, including: Improved access to health care; Social Services/Social determinants of health; and Access to workforce education and training.

This year, CVS selected 52 organizations to work with. In May of 2023, they will announce their new focus areas for the fund, and new applications will be available and due by the end of May.

For information about this year’s grantees, and the Fund, visit: https://www.cvshealth.com/social-responsibility/cvs-health-foundation/hometown-fund.