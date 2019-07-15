1  of  4
Dana Hillman shares how to become proactive parent

Often as parents we find ourselves reacting to situations and then later regretting that reaction.

Licensed Professional Counselor and Registered Play Therapist Dana Hillman has some tips on how to become a proactive parent.

Hillman says these are some things you should avoid:

  • All or nothing mentality
  • Reacting to our own feelings not what the child did
  • Intentional response not just blowing off steam

If you want information on PeaceLove Expressive Arts Group in Waterbury, Danbury, and New Milford, you can call (203) 748-5689.

