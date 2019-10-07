Decorate your home for fall with Van Wilgen’s Garden Center

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nothing says fall like a little harvest fun! At Van Wilgen’s 56-acre garden center in North Branford, pumpkins, gourds and seasonal plants are abound to get you in the fall spirit.

In addition to offering fall favorites such as mums, hay bales and corn stalks, Van Wilgen’s has also put their own twist on some seasonal classics.

The family-run garden center offers what they call ‘Mum Buddies’–plants that perfectly accent your mums. They also have unique pumpkins that you wouldn’t typically find at the pumpkin patch which they call ‘Funky Pumpkins.’

Van Wilgen’s Garden Center Vice President and fourth generation gardener Ryan Van Wilgen says that their goal is simple.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make everybody feel good when they pull in their driveway,” says Van Wilgen. “Whether it’s helping with their lawn or foundation planting or just decorating with mums and corn stalks — that feeling of pride is amazing.”

Visit Van Wilgen’s Garden Center: 51 Valley Rd, North Branford, CT 06471

And their Garden Marts here:

320 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT

1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT

1654 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, CT







