Breaking News
Child shot in East Haven

Del Monte is making healthy options available for back to school

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer has been great, but now it’s time to get organized and ‘back to school’.

Lifestyle expert and mom, Kia Malone has some tips to make lunch and after school snacks easy and tasty. Angela King has the story.

Del Monte makes healthy options available for back to school by introducing an exciting new item, Bubble Fruit Cups. Kids across the board love everything about them, especially the boba and how it pops in their mouths.

You can find Del Monte Bubble Fruit in the fruit cup section of stores like Walmart, Target, Kroger, Ahold, Meijer, Supervalue and more! Happy back to school!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.