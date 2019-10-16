Designer rug to raise money for breast cancer awareness at Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City stores

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) Over the course of her years as an owner of Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City Debbie Albert has come to meet many designers from all over. One, a woman named Connie Post was diagnosed with breast cancer and in the true spirit of her personality she decided to go public with her fight. A fight she won. Then she decided to use her talent as a designer to raise money for breast cancer research and treatment.

“During her treatment she’s an inspired artist and she was really inspired to create a rug that really reflected how she was feeling and wanted something that would bring her some hope” says Albert. “It’s a wool rug created by a company called Rizzy home. They are going to donate 25 percent of the purchase of all rugs to the City of Hope” she adds. City of Hope is a facility in California that the furniture industry has supported for many years.

A 5 X 8 version of the wool rug with stunning pink peonies as the focus of it’s design sells for $599.00. Albert is also donating one of the rugs to be raffled off at the end of October with no purchase necessary.

Connie describes what influenced her choice of flower for the rug’s design. “The peony is the perfect representation for the moment you hear you are cancer free” she says. Albert says that her stores also have coordinating rugs if people want to change up their homes look and have an open floor plan.