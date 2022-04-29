(WTNH) New Haven – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko had some exciting visitors in the studio today, to talk about A Jurassic walk-thru experience among life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons with an initiative to help STOMP OUT HUNGER in Hartford! Dino & Dragon Stroll takes place April 30-May 1, 2022 at the Connecticut Convention Center.

This one-of-a-kind event will provide the best opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!

You’ll see Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout! Creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other amazing details that make them look real and alive!

Dino & Dragon Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this realistic and memorable indoor experience. While guests stroll at their own pace, they can get up close to dinosaurs throughout the exhibit, ranging from babies to life-like and life-size dinosaurs including encounters with a T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus, just to name a few. Guests can also get up close and personal with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned and legendary fire breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.

Children can participate in Story time and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for various hands-on crafts. Additional activity tickets are available for purchase at the stroll for themed rides including bounce house inflatables, Dinosaur Scooters, Walking Dinosaur Rides, Stationary rides that give the opportunity to climb on a dinosaur to experience what it would be like to ride on one, and

T-Rex ATV’s that children can ride along on a track circling a T-Rex. Also, not to be missed the world-famous Dino Band and the realistic dinosaur babies and dinosaurs that will be roaming throughout the stroll

With every stop on their North American tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll teams up with a local food bank/pantry as part of their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative to help those struggling within each local community. Guests are encouraged to bring items to the event and place in the collection bins located at the front entrance of the stroll. All collected food items will then be donated to help children and families in the Hartford area facing hunger and food insecurities.

Dino & Dragon Stroll will have a Sensory Friendly Session that will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, 4/30. This session will be an experience in a sensory modified setting with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those that have sensory sensitivities.

WHEN: Dino & Dragon Stroll – Saturday & Sunday (April 30-May 1)

Timed tickets available with entry every half hour

8:30 a.m. – Sensory Friendly Session – Saturday, 4/30

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday

Connecticut Convention Center

100 Columbus Blvd. Hartford, CT 06103

For more information and to purchase Dino & Dragon Stroll tickets, please visit

https://www.dinostroll.com/