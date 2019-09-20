Discovering Achiq Designs Fine Jewelry in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) With the holidays approaching many people are starting to think of unique and thoughtful gifts. Many are discovering a hidden gem of sorts in Cheshire. It is Achiq Designs Fine Jewelry, which is a labor of love for its founder and owner Fabiola Giguere. Born in Peru, “Fabi” as she is called, has all of her jewelry crafted by artisans in her native country.

Fabi’s stunning creations all have inspiration. “Every single piece that I do has a story behind it, whether it was the places that I went to, that I visited in the past, my family, my country” she says.

While she carries fine jewelry such as wedding rings and silver, the most popular sellers at Achiq are gemstones of all different colors. A green Peruvian Andean opal stone is very popular and Fabi says it has the metaphysical property of prosperity and abundance. Another big hit is the blue sodalite stone, which is the stone of inner peace according to Fabi.

Michelle Sullivan of Woodbridge has become a repeat customer. “The uniqueness of her stones are just something I’ve never seen before. The coloring and her story about getting her stones from Peru, and the quality” said Michelle who purchased the Geneve fine necklace to go with her matching bracelet.

Fabi also enjoys helping people re-purpose older family pieces that are no longer worn. She recently made jewels from an heirloom bracelet into cufflinks for the late owner’s grandsons. She also works with customers on designing custom pieces.