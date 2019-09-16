Breaking News
Discovery To Cure shares Awareness of Ovarian Cancer, Beverly Levy Walk & Block Party

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Ovarian cancer is hard to detect early. Women with ovarian cancer may have no symptoms or mild symptoms until the disease is in an advanced stage.

Program Manager of Discovery To Cure and Ovarian Cancer Survivor Ruth Ann Ornstein along with Committee Member of Discovery To Cure Lynn Caliendo tells us what signs and symptoms to be aware of.

There is a walk and block party coming up on Sunday, September 22 in honor of Beverly Levy who lost her battle with ovarian cancer.

You can be a part of Beverly Levy Walk and Block Party CT’s Largest Ovarian Cancer Walk outside Payne Whitney Gym on Tower Parkway at 10:00 a.m.

