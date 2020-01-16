NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories comes to the XL Center in Hartford, January 16 – January 20! Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., this production will inspire families to make memories

Your favorite Disney stories come to life at Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories! Sail along with Moana on her high-seas adventure and dance with Woody, Buzz and all the Toy Story friends. Feel inspired when love wins in Frozen and dreams come true for the Disney Princesses. Share the excitement and make new memories the whole family will treasure forever!

Celebrate Memories offers the perfect combination of elements for fans of Disney On Ice from the contemporary feel of Moana, Finding Nemo and Toy Story to the timeless quality of Fantasia along with the phenomenon of Frozen, audiences will see many completely different Disney Worlds brought to life.

Pricing: Tickets start at $15

Upcoming Events: Feld will motor back into Hartford at the XL Center on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9, 2020

