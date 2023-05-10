New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you want your garage to have that same finished, homey feel as the rest of your house, DiStefano Brothers Concrete Coatings can certainly help. Owner Peter DiStefano and General Manager Liz Berman joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to talk about some of the ways they can transform your garage, in no time at all.



Peter says, “I think we found that, for most people, that’s like an underutilized space in their home which they don’t really take advantage of. Typically, a two-car garage is around 600 square feet. So, it’s really easy to add another 600 square feet to your home by just making it a nicer space.”

The materials that DiStefano Brothers uses to coat garage floors is very durable and well suited for creating a lasting, cleanable surface that homeowners find livable and user-friendly. Their coatings can also be applied to walkways, patios, basements and laundry rooms.



Liz says, “We use a Polyurea for our base coat and a Polyaspartic for our topcoat. So, we actually get a chemical bond by using that as the base coat.” “..The way that it bonds, is by searching down for moisture and then bonding with the lime and calcium already present within your floor. So, it’s becoming one with the substrate, not just sitting on the top, in the way epoxy would.”



She explains, “You’re getting a much more durable floor coating, and you’re also stopping moisture and that type of stuff from seeping in from the top.” “Concrete is like a sponge, so anything that hits it immediately gets absorbed, which we’ve all seen when you spill gas or oil in your garage, it stains immediately.” “With the Polyaspartic topcoat, you’re getting a non-porous coating, so anything that does hit it is really just sitting on the surface. You can wipe it right up.”

Watch this interview, and you’ll learn how Distefano Brothers Concrete Coatings can offer you a choice of 12 different chip colors to custom-design a space that complements your home’s style. This is only one of many different benefits that Peter and Liz talk about. Others include:

