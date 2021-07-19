Diversity of CT Grown farm products

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farm-To-Table is a restaurant concept that’s grown in popularity around the country the past few years and for good reason.

Supporting our local farmers benefits the economy and not to mention, fresh food just tastes good 

Here in Connecticut, there are lots of delicious products in season right now. Joining us with more is Lars Demander, owner of Clover Nook Farm in Bethany.

The following are covered:

  • How many farms are in CT and why is it so important to support them?  
  • What’s in season right now? 
  • Connecticut Grown Program, what is it and how can people use this to find fresh, local products?  
  • Upcoming events: August 1-7 is National Farmers’ Market Week and Connecticut has more than 90 farmers’ markets statewide and, August 28 through September 4 is CT Farm to Chef Week, happening at participating venues who will prepare meals using CT Grown products.

To learn more, visit CTGrown.org.

