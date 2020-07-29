Docs Medical Group: Offers on-site COVID-19 testing services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you or someone in your family needs a COVID- 19 test, Docs Medical Group offers rapid testing with no referral at all their locations.
CEO of Docs Medical Group Dr. JD Sidana joins us via Zoom.
The following questions are covered:
- Where are you located?
- What is the COVID-19 testing procedure?
- How fast do you get a response?
- How does a Telemedicine visit work?
- Do you offer the cover antibodies test?
- What insurances are accepted?
Learn more by, clicking here.