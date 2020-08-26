Docs Medical Group prepares for back to school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Back to School time has arrived, but this year is drastically different because of the pandemic. How can you keep your kids safe and still send them school?

Here with some answers is CEO of Docs Medical Group Dr. JD Sidana.

Docs Medical Group is a chain of urgent care clinics. Offering 18 clinics throughout the state of Connecticut. Docs Medical is now transitioning towards a multi-specialty group, so offering various specialties including internal medicine, so for primary care needs, cardiology, pulmonary, sleep medicine.

Dr JD Sidana answers the following questions:

As an expert in this field, what advice do you have for parents?

How can you prep parents for sending their children back to school safely?

What should be the pattern of how kids should be sent to school?

Does the family have any unique susceptibilities towards COVID?

Are their elderly parents who are co-inhabiting with you?

Is there somebody in the house who has an underlying immune disease?

What guidelines and what steps is the school taking to mitigate the spread of COVID within the school system itself?

Rapid testing is available at all DOCS locations to keep the community safe, click here to pre- register. (Most insurances accepted, including Medicare & Medicaid.)

You can learn more by clicking here.