CT STYLE

Dr. TC Brantley explains how to install your relationship for the winter

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 01:51 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 01:51 PM EDT

Dr. TC Brantley explains how to install your relationship for the winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - With the arrival of colder temperatures comes a desire to be tied down by a serious relationship.

Relationship expert Dr. TC Brantley is here to tell us how to install your relationship for the winter. Dr Brantley says here are a few things you can do:

  1. The art of staying warm (snuggling on the sofa with the one you love) 
  2. Insuring a draft of negatively does not blow into the relationship
  3. Always insuring your home is heated with love and forgiveness
  4. Dress appropriate for the season (dress to impress each other)
  5. Always have a professional professional counselor on call
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 