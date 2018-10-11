Dr. TC Brantley explains how to install your relationship for the winter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - With the arrival of colder temperatures comes a desire to be tied down by a serious relationship.
Relationship expert Dr. TC Brantley is here to tell us how to install your relationship for the winter. Dr Brantley says here are a few things you can do:
- The art of staying warm (snuggling on the sofa with the one you love)
- Insuring a draft of negatively does not blow into the relationship
- Always insuring your home is heated with love and forgiveness
- Dress appropriate for the season (dress to impress each other)
- Always have a professional professional counselor on call
