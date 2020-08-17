Drive-In Theatre at the Sharon Playhouse

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Families listen up if you’re looking for a safe form of entertainment or a date night idea, the Sharon Playhouse has you covered.

They’ve been operating as a Drive-in Entertainment Venue!

Here with details are Artistic Director Alan Wager along with Performer and Writer, Joshua Turchin.

Upcoming event: Motown coming on Saturday, August 29 at 8PM and on September 5 they are presenting a concert of a Broadway Bound Musical entitled ‘The Perfect Fit’.

To learn more, click here.