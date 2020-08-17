Drive-In Theatre at the Sharon Playhouse

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Families listen up if you’re looking for a safe form of entertainment or a date night idea, the Sharon Playhouse has you covered.

They’ve been operating as a Drive-in Entertainment Venue!

Here with details are Artistic Director Alan Wager along with Performer and Writer, Joshua Turchin.

Upcoming event: Motown coming on Saturday, August 29 at 8PM and on September 5 they are presenting a concert of a Broadway Bound Musical entitled ‘The Perfect Fit’. 

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.