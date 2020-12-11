Drive to Support, Provide and Deliver with Lorensen Auto Group

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tis the season for holiday giving and the Lorensen Auto Group hopes you’ll join them in doing that, this December.

Sue Winchell joins us from Lorensen Auto Group with the details.

Buy a car at any at all seven dealer locations, (Acura of Avon, Acura of Milord, Honda of Watertown, Westbrook Toyota, Westbrook Honda, Old Saybrook Hyundai, and Old Saybrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram) for every vehicle sold between November 27th and December 31st, there will be a monetary donation to the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare.

Our local communities need assistance more than ever before. For many families this is the first time asking for help and that can’t be easy, but giving help is.

“Look for Drive to Support, Provide and Deliver and help us help them.”

