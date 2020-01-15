Live Now
Dunkin’ and rapper Snoop Dogg create sandwich with beyond sausage and glazed donut

If you’re crazed for glazed, Snoop Dogg has a new Dunkin’ sandwich for you to try. This week, the chain is selling the “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich”.

It’s a Beyond Meat sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love for glazed donuts.

The sandwich will be available at participating stores from January 13 through January 19.

Snoop Dogg will be performing at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Friday, January 17, where fans will get a chance to try a free sample of the sandwich, starting at 6 p.m.

