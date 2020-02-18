Eagle & Winter watching at Reynolds’ Subaru Saturday, March 7, 2-4 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Roger Tory Peterson Estuary presents Eagle & Bird Watching Event at Reynolds Subaru on Saturday March 7th, 2-4pm in conjunction with the CT Audubon Society.

Kathryn Wayland, CEO of Reynolds’ Garage & Marine Inc. joins us to share the details of the upcoming Eagle & Winter watching.

Reynolds’ Subaru and Reynolds’ Boats is a family business established in 1859, currently owned and operated by the sixth generation providing transportation by land and sea to the CT shoreline. The family has and continues to support local nonprofits through generous donations of time, money and hosting events.

Reynolds’ Subaru is located on 268 Hamburg Road in Lyme, across the street from the Lyme Fairgrounds.

Bring all your questions about birds, wildlife, and the spectacular environment of the lower Connecticut River!

For more information call 860.589.4218 or stop by at 90 Halls Road, Old Lyme, next to the Big Y!