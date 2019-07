East Lyme Regional Theater has a new musical, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” opening this weekend.

Actors Spencer Stanley, Grace Gilbert and Chloe Kolbenheyer gives us a preview of the upcoming show.

You watch the musical at East Lyme High School on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m.