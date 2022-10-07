New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Eastern Connecticut Health Network CEO Deborah Weymouth, who spoke about the recent recognitions received by Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, CT.

Ms. Weymouth explained what this means to the Hospital:

organizations – Healthgrades and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for overall health and patient safety. CMS annually rates more than 4,500 hospitals across the country from one to five stars, with five representing the highest quality rating. The star rating summarizes a variety of measures across the five key areas of quality, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care



Manchester Memorial Hospital received an overall 4-Star Rating (out of 5) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), something they are extremely proud of!



ECHN strives to deliver excellence in healthcare every day to the community, and they are very proud of this top rating, and thankful to all of the caregivers that made it possible.



Additionally, Manchester Memorial Hospital was also recently awarded the 2022 Healthgrades Award for Patient Safety.



The Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recognizes hospitals in the top 10% in the nation for patient safety.



Manchester Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in the Hartford Region to obtain this level and only one of two hospitals in Connecticut. With this recognition, Manchester Memorial Hospital falls into the Top 5% of ALL Hospitals in the U.S. with its performance. Right here in Manchester, Connecticut!



To learn more about ECHN and Manchester Memorial Hospital, visit www.echn.org