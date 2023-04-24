New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) – Edge of the Wood Market is known as of the largest vegetarian markets in Connecticut, and it’s right here in New Haven. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with some of the team behind the brand: Owner/President Peter Dodge, and CFO Justin Dodge, along with Head Cook Marquette Pivetta. The group came into the studio to talk about their 45-year history in New Haven and to demonstrate the recipe for a simple and popular dish, Ratatouille.

As Marquetta mixes chopped zucchini, eggplant, and bell peppers, along with tomato paste and olive oil for this delicious hot meal, Peter and Justin talk about the market and how it all started.

They answer the following questions:

What made you want to open a vegetarian grocery store?

What is the origin of the name, “Edge of the Woods?”

Is this a family-owned business?

You’ve been very supportive of the surrounding community – what are some of the initiatives you’ve undertaken?

What kind of vegetarian foods are available at Edge of the Woods Market?

Is Ratatouille something you offer at your popular Hot Bar at the Market?

Edge of the Woods Market offers produce and groceries, delicious, prepared foods from their kitchen – including sandwich wraps, salads, soups, Hot Bar, Juice Bar, and Smoothies. Their bakery serves mainly organic, all-kosher products, and in many cases, items are vegan, gluten-free, and/or dairy free. You’ll also find vitamins and homeopathic medicines there. The Market offers catering, and grocery delivery, along with curbside pick-up.

To learn more about Edge of the Woods Market, visit their website at www.eotwm.com.



