Elim Park has its own community theater called Nelson Hall

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) There is a hidden gem in an independent living and retirement facility in Cheshire.  One the grounds of Elim Park is community theater Nelson Hall.

When people first see the theater they are surprised at how modern and welcoming the facility is.  There is ample parking, air conditioning, a concessions stand and a box office. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Nelson Hall organizers book a wide range of entertainment throughout the year as well as summer youth drama camps.

“The shows are awesome. We do everything from tribute bands to comedy, to drama and smaller musicals so we’re so glad to welcome everyone into our community theater here” says Rachele Patrignelli, Nelson Hall Director of Performing Arts.

