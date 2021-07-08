Elim Park launches new learning initiative for seniors

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Elim Park’s Independent Living Community launched a new initiative that aims to keep residents young, happy and engaged through education. It’s called ‘Elim Park University.’

“Elim Park University is an in-house college,” explains President and CEO Brian Bedard. “It’s all taught by our residents and our residents on average have over 50 years of experience. We have pastors, we have engineers, we have scientists, we have artists and we’re the benefactor of all those years of experience.”

The program, which started just a few weeks ago, offers classes in art, history, mathematics and more.

“It’s a wonderful place,” says David Bell, a guest lecturer at Elim Park University. “Partly because it has programs like this that keep people engaged, involved and growing at all stages of their life.”

And this was the goal Wayne Detzler and other residents had when coming up with the idea.

“We live to learn and we want to constantly remind people to keep learning,” explains Detzler, who’s been a resident at Elim Park for the last 8 years. “To keep learning is the best thing you can do because it keeps your mind going. My goal is to see the concept of an in-house university spread to other retirement communities in Connecticut and across the United States.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us into some of the unique classes being offered!

To learn more: elimpark.org