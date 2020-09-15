Elm City Market: Have a Heart, Fill a Cart!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase CT businesses that are up and running and ready to provide services like, Elm City Market in New Haven.

Assistant Store Manager Hannah Pimenta joins us via Zoom to share how Elm City Market is helping their shoppers during covid-19.

For those of you who have not had the experience of coming into Elm City Market, it is a beautiful, bright store. There is a large produce area full of fresh fruits and vegetables, as much local as possible. We have got a full health and wellness department, extensive dairy section for whether you are eating dairy, nondairy, vegan, whatever your diet may be. Tons of specialty items fill the grocery shelves.

The following question are covered:

How was the market adjusted to new normal?

Today were chatting about the Have a Heart, Fill a Cart program, how does it work?

Can you donate at the market?

What options do you have to donate?

Why should someone participate?

Inform ECM of local non-profits or soup kitchens that they can donate to or donate your bag personally to someone you know in need on behalf of you and ECM. Varick AME church is one location Elm City Market has donated to.

To learn more, click here.