NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) — Elm City Market in New Haven is your one-stop shop for making Father’s Day memorable.

“So for father’s day, we’ve made it possible for everyone to come here, get everything for your grilling as well as all your side from our grabbing gourmet. We have everything you need here,” says Elm City Market’s Head Chef, Brianna Cole.

Everything that is offered here is guaranteed to make Dad smile and full.

“We just want to make that day easier. It’s already hot. We do not want you to have to be on your feet longer than you have to. So stop by Elm City Market and we can cover. All your father’s day grilling needs,” says Cole.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes us there. Read below to learn more about cooking Dad’s perfect meal from Elm City Market.

Sirloin Steak Tips

Origin: USA

$16.99lb.

Marinade Ingredients

12 oz STUBB’s Beef Marinade*Marinade Sold Instore * – Gluten-Free – $4.99 ea. 2 tbsp Minced Garlic 2 Scallions

Rare – 1½ mins per side (125°F) depending on thickness

Medium –About 2¼ mins per side (145 °F) depending on thickness

Well – About 4-5 mins each side (160 °F) depending on thickness

Boneless Chicken Thighs

All-Natural

$7.99/lb.

Marinade Ingredients

12 oz STUBB’s Chicken Marinade *Marinade Sold Instore*– Gluten-Free – $4.99 ea. 1 tbsp Minced Ginger 2 tbsp Minced Garlic

Fully Cooked Chicken internal temp 165°F

STUBB’s Line of Marinades all $4.99 ea.

Skewers

Grilled Garlic Shrimp and Kielbasa Skewer

$6.99 ea.

Seasonal Grilled Vegetable Skewer

$3.99 ea.