NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) — If you prefer someone else to do the cooking on Mother’s Day, Elm City Market in New Haven can prepare the perfect brunch for mom.

“Elm City Market is having a Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in our cafe. This is the perfect opportunity to sit back and enjoy your mom and let us do the cooking,” says Marketing Coordinator, Courtney Barr.

With so many delicious breakfast items on the menu, it is a brunch fit for a queen.

“With the $45.00 ticket, you’ll get a curated breakfast which includes pancakes, stuffed French toast, sausage, eggs all your favorites that you get for brunch, and then we also have wellness swag bags that’s featuring women-owned brands from our wellness department,” said Barr.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes us there to learn more.