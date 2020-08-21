Elm City Market now offers beer delivery

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase Connecticut businesses that are up and running and ready to provide services like, Elm City Market in New Haven!

Assistant Store Manager, Hannah Pimenta joins us via Zoom to share what you can now add to your online grocery order.

Pimenta answers the following questions:

  • How has the market adjusted to new normal?
  • You can now order beer online for delivery or pickup?
  • How does it work?
  • What are the guidelines?
  • What type of beer selection does ECM offer?

Order Beer Online for Delivery or Pickup by clicking here.

