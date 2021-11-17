Elm City Market Sponsors News 8’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up. It will be held at Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford on Saturday November 20th from 11am-1pm.
Joining us today is Courtney Barr, Marketing Coordinator at Elm City Market, the event’s sponsor.
Elm City is highlighting their ECM Have a Heart, Fill a Cart program.
The following are covered:
- How to participate in ECM Have a Heart, Fill a Cart program
- Who does this food go to?
- How long does the program last?
