Elm City Market Sponsors News 8’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up. It will be held at Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford on Saturday November 20th from 11am-1pm.  

Joining us today is Courtney Barr, Marketing Coordinator at Elm City Market, the event’s sponsor.

Elm City is highlighting their ECM Have a Heart, Fill a Cart program.

The following are covered:

  • How to participate in ECM Have a Heart, Fill a Cart program
  • Who does this food go to?
  • How long does the program last?

To learn more, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.