Enjoy Fun Holiday Events and Find Great Gifts at Connecticut Post Mall

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The holidays are alive at Connecticut Post Mall in Milford. It's not only a great place to shop, but it’s also a great spot to get into a festive spirit.

“Connecticut Post Mall has a ton of different options, a variety of stores for everyone you're shopping for during the holiday season,” said Marketing Director Kelly Frantz.

One of those great stores is Boscov’s, which offers homemade fudge, free gift wrapping and gift ideas the whole family will love.

“We have blankets, winter accessories like scarves, hats, some jewelry for the women, and some nice fleeces for the guys,” Frantz said.

No holiday is complete without a visit with the star of the season. Snap a photo with Santa from 10am to 9pm Mondays through Saturdays and 11am to 6pm on Sundays. Photo packages start at $24.99.

Even your furry family members can get in on the action on Tuesday, December 11.

“We just ask that you register on our website beforehand,” Frantz said.

Also be on the lookout for Santa's helpers at the Connecticut Post Mall.

“We have caroling elves throughout on the mall on Saturdays and Sundays, so if you're here, make sure to snap a picture, put it on social media and hashtag #shopctpostmall and we're giving a lucky winner each week a $100 gift card to the store on their choice,” Frantz explained.

And if you need some time to relax and recharge in between shopping, Santa and the elves, stop by the My Perks VIP Lounge, open to members of Connecticut Post Mall's free loyalty program.

“There's coat check, bag check, there's a private place to sit and relax,” Frantz said of the lounge. “We have refreshments, there's a kids corner and you can charge your phone too.”

Don't miss Connecticut Post Mall's ‘Breakfast with Santa’ on Sunday, December 16 at Buffalo Wild Wings. To learn more, visit ShopConnecticutPostMall.com.