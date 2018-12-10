Enjoy Fun Holiday Events and Find Great Gifts at Connecticut Post Mall
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The holidays are alive at Connecticut Post Mall in Milford. It's not only a great place to shop, but it’s also a great spot to get into a festive spirit.
“Connecticut Post Mall has a ton of different options, a variety of stores for everyone you're shopping for during the holiday season,” said Marketing Director Kelly Frantz.
One of those great stores is Boscov’s, which offers homemade fudge, free gift wrapping and gift ideas the whole family will love.
“We have blankets, winter accessories like scarves, hats, some jewelry for the women, and some nice fleeces for the guys,” Frantz said.
No holiday is complete without a visit with the star of the season. Snap a photo with Santa from 10am to 9pm Mondays through Saturdays and 11am to 6pm on Sundays. Photo packages start at $24.99.
Even your furry family members can get in on the action on Tuesday, December 11.
“We just ask that you register on our website beforehand,” Frantz said.
Also be on the lookout for Santa's helpers at the Connecticut Post Mall.
“We have caroling elves throughout on the mall on Saturdays and Sundays, so if you're here, make sure to snap a picture, put it on social media and hashtag #shopctpostmall and we're giving a lucky winner each week a $100 gift card to the store on their choice,” Frantz explained.
And if you need some time to relax and recharge in between shopping, Santa and the elves, stop by the My Perks VIP Lounge, open to members of Connecticut Post Mall's free loyalty program.
“There's coat check, bag check, there's a private place to sit and relax,” Frantz said of the lounge. “We have refreshments, there's a kids corner and you can charge your phone too.”
Don't miss Connecticut Post Mall's ‘Breakfast with Santa’ on Sunday, December 16 at Buffalo Wild Wings. To learn more, visit ShopConnecticutPostMall.com.
More CT STYLE
Don't Miss
More CT STYLE Stories
-
-
-
-
-
Mommy Mondays: Nurture Nest has gift guide for new mothers
If your stumped on what to get that new mom or baby on your list we brought...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Monday night
News 8 Digital Update - Monday nightRead More »
-
A.J. Barber, son of Giants star, Tiki, celebrates state championship with Greenwich
The four high school football championship games this past weekend were pretty lopsided, but there was certainly a lot of star power on display.Read More »
-
Report: Lanza documents include education records, psychiatrist reports
An exclusive report by the Hartford Courant details the mindset of Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza leading up to the 2012 massacre.Read More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.