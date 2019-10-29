Enjoy New Haven Restaurant Week Nov. 3 – 8

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For nearly two decades, Market New Haven, Inc. has supported jobs and taxes in New Haven through the promotion of the City’s thriving dining, shopping, entertainment and events scene.

Joining is Megan Lenzzo from Connecticut Food Bank, Bruno Baggetta from Market New Haven and Lisa Maas from Citizens Bank to share what you could expect.

New Haven Restaurant Week will help raise funds to support the Connecticut Food Bank. Citizens Bank & Market New Haven has become partners.

All 31 restaurants participating in New Haven Restaurant Week will provide an opportunity for diners to donate.

Each dollar donated to Connecticut Food Bank helps to provide food for two meals for someone in need.

Since 2011, New Haven Restaurant Week has raised over $40,000 to benefit the food bank, that’s over 80,000 meals!

MNHI’s mission is to create awareness of New Haven’s diverse offerings by promoting the city as a unique and attractive destination with something for everyone.

For more information, click here.