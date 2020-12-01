Enjoy Santa The Experience from home!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Visiting Santa might be a little tricky this year, but you must get him your list somehow!

It is called the Santa -The Experience and here with all the details is Santa’s little helper Jim Bozzi.

Santa The Experience is an interactive virtual chat with Santa from the safety and comfort of your own home!

The following are covered:

What is the Santa experience all about?

How many people can take part?

What is the reaction been so far?

How do we sign up?

To learn more, visit SantaTheExperience.com.