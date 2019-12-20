Enter the New Year in style with Foxwoods Resort Casino

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– Foxwoods Resort Casino is unleashing all the wonder this holiday season! Whether you’re still looking for that perfect gift, trying to make plans for New Year’s Eve or both, here you can find it all and more.

Foxwoods Vice President of Entertainment and Entertainment Marketing Monique Sebastian says that you can’t go wrong with a Foxwoods gift card.

“This card right here is going to hold all your wonder for the holidays,” said

Sebastian. “These gift cards are good for all of our restaurants, overnight stays, the spa, shopping and tickets. This is your key.”

You can also search for the perfect gift in their Tanger Outlets with over 80 name-brand stores or at their shops on the Great Cedar Concourse where you can find electronics, housewares and more.



And don’t forget about the gift of entertainment! Get tickets for upcoming performances like Brantley Gilbert, Abba, Il Volo and many others.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the sprawling resort casino to learn about their exciting New Year’s Eve parties, special restaurant menus and more!

For information on event tickets and more, click here!









