Ethan Allen Design Tip: Choosing Artwork

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 02:11 PM EDT

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - When it comes to designing a room, no space is complete without art. So choose something that speaks to you.

"Art changes the look and feel of a room based on emotion," explained Ethan Allen Designer Marty Holick. "I think that artwork should go big and bold."

Holick recommends looking for styles and colors that will enhance the design of your room, while at the same time reflecting your own personality.

"Every room needs a piece of art, whether it's personal to you as the client, or whether it's an abstract piece that you pick up, or a custom piece that's designed for the room," Holick said.
 
