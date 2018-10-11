Ethan Allen Design Tip: Mixing Elements in a Space
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - To add comfort and dimension to a space, try mixing elements, like metals, woods, soft drapes and knit blankets.
"Differemt things that just add interest to the space," explained Ethan Allen Design Consultant Mark Audley. "I feel it's extremely important to be able to mix those things in your home -- things that are touchable as well as some very clean lined pieces."
Audley says it allows your eye to move around the room.
"And some of those softer or heavier textures really pull you in and add the warmth to a space," he explained.
When mixing elements, pay attention to every detail that is put into a room.
"The goal of mixing elements is to bring the room some warmth or some interest," Audley said. "If everything is shiny and streamlined and clean, there's no heart in the room."
Ethan Allen offers free design services. To learn about that as well as Ethan Allen's new mid-century modern collection, visit EthanAllen.com.
