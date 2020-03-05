1  of  2
Every Brilliant Thing at TheaterWorks

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  TheaterWorks in Hartford is celebrating its 34th season of producing high-quality, professional theater in Connecticut.

Joining us Director and Artistic Associate Eric Ort along with Actor Chad Jennings.

Their latest production, Every Brilliant Thing is set to debut next week March 12-22nd.

This show has a limited run of this very special life affirming theatrical experience – a heart-warming conversation shared with the audience. With poignant humor and joy, Every Brilliant Thing will take you on a journey of healing, falling in love, and rediscovering all that life has to give.

The March 18th upgraded tickets include performance and a post-show reception with Chad and Eric Ort, the Director.

