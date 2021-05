Coming off a rather windy Friday. The highest gusts ranged from 45 MPH in Waterbury to 60 MPH in Greenwich. There will still be a breeze out there today, but it won't be AS windy. Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. We could see a passing shower overnight. Most of Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the mid 60s to near 70°. There may be a spot shower late on Sunday into early Monday morning. We'll be in and out of shower chances over the next 8 days.

