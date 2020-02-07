Breaking News
Exhale Studio shares the benefits to meditation

Living Well

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve all heard the health benefits of meditation…but how do you get started, how do you find the time?

Joining us is Owner of Exhale Studio Laura Marasco to explain what meditation is along with the science behind it and why calming our amygdala is so important.

Here are a few reasons why meditation is beneficial for everyone:

  • Reduces Stress
  • Improves Memory
  • Improves Sleep
  • Increases Empathy
  • Improves Focus
  • Decreases Cellular Aging

They offer yoga, breath work and meditation classes every day.

Exhale Studio is offering a special deal for CT Style viewers! Just mention you saw them on the show and your first yoga class or mediation class is free!

