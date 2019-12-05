Experience holiday magic at Olde Mistick Village

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Searching for the perfect gifts this holiday season? Look no further than Olde Mistick Village! With unique stores in a colonial-themed shopping village, you’re sure to find something special for everyone on your list.

“Olde Mistick Village is a place that you can find almost everything on your Christmas list,” says Olde Mistick Village Property Manager Chris Regan. “There are mom and pop type stores, unique gifts and plus you’re helping out a small business owner.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to a few staple shops to see what they have to offer this holiday season!

You also won’t want to miss their Holiday Carnival featuring Santa’s workshop and local music on Saturday, December 7th and their Festival of Lights with luminaries lighting the village walkway on Friday December 13th.

