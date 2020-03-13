Experience Topgolf Swing Suite at Foxwoods

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– Topgolf Swing Suite is introducing a whole new way to play. With interactive simulators and delicious food and drink menus, they aim to be your destination for some friendly competition and, of course, lots of fun.

“Topgolf Swing Suites is a one-of-a-kind simulator that is fun for golfers and non-golfers alike,” said Christina Chiu, general manager of Topgolf at Foxwoods.

You can play one of their signature golf games or a variety of other games like football, baseball and more.



Each of their two suites features HDTV’s and luxury seating, creating an atmosphere perfect for both business and social gatherings.

You can also play vintage arcade games and even choose from their unique cigar selection.



A full service bar boasts impressive craft cocktail and beer options and there’s a brick oven on site for some tasty bites.



Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko tries some new menu items that hit it out of the park!











