Face It Medical Aesthetics & Spa: Sculptra and lip transformations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ladies, we know you always want to look your best…but sometimes, you need a little help!

That’s when Face It Med Spa comes to the rescue!

Owner, Injector at Face It Medical Aesthetics & Spa Anita Wolf Rn is back, along with APRN at Face It Medical Aesthetics & Spa, Amanda Scranton to share the details of Sculptra and lip transformations.

Sculptra fills the temples & gives more of a natural lift while volumizing the face from hollowness from aging. Sculptra helps you get that youthful, natural look. It addresses folds between the nose and mouth (nasolabial folds), chin wrinkles, marionette lines & hollow areas in the lower face.

Get lovely, luscious lips from Anita Wolf RN (Julie Horne trained)! Their Lip Contest received 714 comments from individuals who want to get that #perfectpout from Anita Wolf RN.

You get customized treatments from experienced injectors at Face It. You also get natural results that empower you to walk with confidence wherever you go. Offering Secret RF Treatment, CoolScultping, lip fillers, Botox, HydraFacials and more.

Face It uses the best beauty technology & techniques to help you look and feel your best!