Face It’s Holiday Spectacular & Sharon’s Farewell!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Join Face It Medical Aesthetics & Spa for a great night of fun giveaways, discounts and soaking up every last second with their favorite Face It lady, Sharon!

We are joined by Anita Wolf RN, Owner, Injector At Face It Medical Aesthetics & Spa along with Gillian Plummer, Chairwoman, March of Dimes Young Professionals Board to share the detail of the upcoming Farewell.

During Face It’s Christmas/Holiday Spectacular:

Buy a $300 gift card & get a $200 gift, while supplies last! One gift per person.

Buy a $1,000 Gift Card for $850

Buy a $500 gift card for $450

During Face It’s Christmas/Holiday Spectacular for one night only, there will be drinks, food & prizes with a Chickologist making special holiday drinks

On their night of fun, they will introduce their new Nurse Practitioner, Amanda Scranton.

The first 100 people get gift bags valued at $1,000.

If you purchase a syringe of filler that night, receive $50 off, which means that every syringe is $585, only to be redeemed after January 1st.

Cannot be combined with any promotions, discounts, memberships or previously bought discount gift cards.

Proceeds will be donated by Face It to The March of Dimes.

Reserve your complimentary limo ride to Face It’s Christmas/Holiday Spectacular & Sharon’s Farewell by calling WeHa Express at 866-885-LIMO. Your limo service is sponsored by Face It.