Fair Haven Community Health Care: Good health during COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase businesses around the state that are ready to serve.

Fair Haven Community Health Care has been serving the Greater New Haven community for nearly 50 years. They offer patient-centered health care at seven main care sites, from New Haven to Branford, and additionally at seven school-based health centers in New Haven and East Haven.

From Fair Haven Community Health Care, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Benjamin Oldfield joins us to discuss good health in the time of COVID-19.

The following are covered:

Importance/availability of testing

Importance of the three W’s: Wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance/6 feet social distance

How to safely remove a face mask

How to wash a reusable face mask

Other factors that support a healthy lifestyle during COVID: getting enough sleep, eating healthy, getting safe outdoor exercise, etc.

Fair Haven Community Health Care offers free COVID Testing, Monday-Friday from 9 am- 4:30 pm, regardless of symptoms or patient affiliation. Call 203-871-4179 for an appointment at 374 Grand Avenue, New Haven location.

