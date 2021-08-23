Fair Season – CT’s Best Season!

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —It’s fair season in Connecticut, some might argue it’s the best season. 

Here to tell us about this year’s biggest events and how you can check them out is Kathleen Naples from the Association of Connecticut Fairs.

We’re in the middle of fair season right now, which runs all the way through October.

CTAgFairs has a deep history in Connecticut dating to the early 1800’s.  Just as there was something for everyone then: exhibits & competitions, entertainment, concessions, food.

