MADD Connecticut is hosting its annual Fairfield County Walk Like MADD at the Fairfield Theatre Company. This year the walk is in memory of Vinny Pezzella.

Lead Victim Services Specialist Jennifer Rossi and Director of Marketing from Ventura Law Gaspare Marturano gives us a preview.

You can be a part of the walk on Saturday, September 14 on Sanford Street in Fairfield at 10:00 a.m.