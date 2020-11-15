Fall cocktails and flavors with Jon Salas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tis the season for celebrating and here with some fabulous cocktail suggestions for the holidays is Lifestyle Expert, Jon Salas.

The following cocktails and flavors are covered:

Broken Pumpkin Cider – martini with pumpkin puree, apple cider and Broken Shed Vodka

Gray Whale negroni – classic negroni with Gray Whale gin, Campari and vermouth

Apple Pie Spritz – whiskey, apple cider topped with Josh Cellars Prosecco

Mexican Hot Chocolate – Kahlua, milk and Abuelita chocolate tablet

To learn more click here or follow Jon Salas on Instagram.