Fall cocktails and flavors with Jon Salas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tis the season for celebrating and here with some fabulous cocktail suggestions for the holidays is Lifestyle Expert, Jon Salas.
The following cocktails and flavors are covered:
- Broken Pumpkin Cider – martini with pumpkin puree, apple cider and Broken Shed Vodka
- Gray Whale negroni – classic negroni with Gray Whale gin, Campari and vermouth
- Apple Pie Spritz – whiskey, apple cider topped with Josh Cellars Prosecco
- Mexican Hot Chocolate – Kahlua, milk and Abuelita chocolate tablet
To learn more click here or follow Jon Salas on Instagram.