Fall cocktails and flavors with Jon Salas

Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tis the season for celebrating and here with some fabulous cocktail suggestions for the holidays is Lifestyle Expert, Jon Salas.

The following cocktails and flavors are covered:

  • Broken Pumpkin Cider – martini with pumpkin puree, apple cider and Broken Shed Vodka
  • Gray Whale negroni – classic negroni with Gray Whale gin, Campari and vermouth
  • Apple Pie Spritz – whiskey, apple cider topped with Josh Cellars Prosecco
  • Mexican Hot Chocolate – Kahlua, milk and Abuelita chocolate tablet

To learn more click here or follow Jon Salas on Instagram.

