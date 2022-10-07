CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Did you know there’s a 300-seat concert venue in Cheshire, CT that hosts world-class performers? If you never been to Nelson Hall Performing Arts Center – their Fall concert series currently underway provides the perfect opportunity for you to experience this hidden gem.

“This is a wonderful theater close to home, great sound, great lighting, you get to see the artists up close and personal and meet them after. What’s not to love?” says Cheryl Sheehan, Director of Marketing and Communications at Elim Park.

The fall season kicked off with Laurel Canyon – a tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young featuring some famous names in the music industry.

Located on the Elim Park campus, Nelson Hall is conveniently located and open to the public.

‘We have the music of Fleetwood Mac, the Jersey Tenors, we have Elvis coming here and so much more you do not want to miss!” Sheehan adds.

For tickets: nelsonhall.org